Ahead of the Magic Weekend meeting with St Helens, there’s more evidence Leeds Rhinos are a team on the up.

They pushed table-topping Hull KR all the way in their most recent match and can feel positive about Saturday’s game in Newcastle, even if most of the attention last Friday focused on referees rather than players. Here’s five talking points.

1: Despite the result, Rhinos played well and were the better team for about 65 minutes. Unfortunately for them, it was Hull KR who got on top when it mattered most, so credit to the visitors for finding a way to win when they were two scores and a man down and the game seemed lost.

They lead Betfred Super League for a reason and are a bit ahead of Rhinos at the moment, which was reflected in what happened during the final quarter, but Leeds could take plenty of positives from it. Defence is in good shape, their attack was better and the game-management aspect will improve as they get pivotal players back on the field, particularly their six, nine and 13.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is treated after being injured against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ last two defeats - against Warrington Wolves and Hull KR - have happened in almost identical fashion, which is the sign of a team who are still a work in progress. The challenge now is turning winning positions in close games into two points.

2: It hasn’t quite translated into results yet, but Brad Arthur has done a good job since taking over at Leeds last July. The current coach hasn’t attempted to reinvent the wheel, but Rhinos are improving in the basics of the game and that is beginning to pay off. Opposition teams now know they’ll have to play well to win.

If they keep progressing, Rhinos will be challenging for silverware again in a year or two - and against Hull KR they looked, for the most part, like a top-four team - but that’s likely to be without Arthur at the helm. It seems inevitable he will be back in Australia next year.

Hull KR's Sauaso Sue was sent-off during last Friday's game at Leeds Rhinos, but not charged by the RFL match review panel. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The club’s management have known the situation since the day he arrived and contingency planning will be underway, but finding a replacement isn’t easy. They need not only a good coach, but also one who can build on the work Arthur has done, because they are past the stage of starting from scratch. It’s probably the most important decision facing the club in the summer era and one they absolutely have to get right, otherwise all the hard work now being put in will be wasted.

3: Ash Handley’s sending off last Friday was the fifth disciplinary card shown to a Rhinos player in four games, after Keenan Palasia’s sin-binnings at Warrington Wolves and Salford, Mik Oledzki’s yellow against the Red Devils and Jack Sinfield’s 10 minutes on the naughty step in the Hull KR match - all contact with a shoulder to an opponent’s head. After the latest two cards, Arthur admitted he doesn’t know what more he can do to prevent it happening; Rhinos are working on tackle technique and lowering the target area, but accidents are inevitable in a high-speed, collision sport. Players have fractions of a second to make a decision and sometimes they get it wrong, which is the same argument used to suggest referees shouldn’t be criticised. Fans want to watch 13-a-side, but unfortunately, it seems video officials are looking for reasons to remove players from the field. If they got it right every time it wouldn’t be such an issue, but on occasions - even with slow-motion replays and multiple angles - the wrong decision is being made. Red and yellow cards have a bearing on the outcome so officials - particularly on video duty - have to do better.

4: Rhinos actually received three cards against Hull KR, including the green one shown to Jake Connor soon after Sinfield’s yellow. When the Robins scored their first try, Leeds were playing with 10 men, Ryan Hall having been hurt scrambling to cover for absent teammates.

Green cards are supposed to deter players from feigning injury to slow down the game - not to punish teams for someone suffering a dislocated finger. Making Connor spend a couple of minutes on the sidelines in those circumstances went against common sense.

It seems inevitable Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur will return to Australia at the end of this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In contrast, Arthur Mourgue stayed on the field after Sinfield's sin-binning and the Handley dismissal. Player welfare is paramount and if a contact to the head is forceful enough to be worth a card, it follows that the victim should be checked over medically. It’s time head injury assessment green cards were made mandatory when a player stays down and that results in action from the referee. Kudos to Connor though, for playing on and having yet another big game.

5: On a related topic, it’s a nice initiative by Betfred to donate £180 to the MND Association for every try celebration at Magic Weekend, in memory of the late Rhinos legend Rob Burrow. Sadly, the match officials can’t participate, but maybe the competition sponsor could tip the charity a similar amount whenever a red or yellow card is issued or per minute during video referee consultations. To be fair though, the bookies aren’t made of money.