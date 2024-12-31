Leeds Rhinos 2024 review: a year of disappointment on the field and sorrow off it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For Leeds Rhinos, 2024 was a year of disappointment on the field and sorrow off it.

Yet again, they failed to get past the first hurdle in the Betfred Challenge Cup and finished outside the Super League play-offs for a second successive season. But that was overshadowed by the death of three of the club’s all-time greats, Lewis Jones, the club’s golden boy of the 1950s/60s, iconic ex-player and coach Syd Hynes and legendary former scrum-half Rob Burrow.

There was an outpouring of grief throughout rugby league when Burrow’s battle with motor neurone disease reached its inevitable conclusion in June. It was a difficult time for the club, but they did the eight-time Grand Final winner proud on and off the field.

Leeds Rhinos players, past and present, pay tribute to Rob Burrow before the win over Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley in June. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

A tide of emotion swept an under-strength side to a remarkable victory over Leigh Leopards in their first home game since Burrow’s death. On the most memorable evening of Leeds’ year, the performance showed what Rhinos were capable of as a team, but - frustratingly - it was an isolated example.

Another eighth-placed finish just wasn’t good enough for a club of Rhinos’ stature, though it accurately reflected the way the team performed. There were few highlights, though a superb home win over Wigan Warriors in August gave the fans something to cheer.

Performances did improve under Brad Arthur, who joined Leeds in July, but they won only five of his 10 games in charge and never really looked like forcing their way into the top-six. Arthur was appointed by sporting director Ian Blease, himself brought in midway through the season to lead Rhinos’ rugby operation and the duo targeted their recruitment at solving some glaring problems.

Coach Brad Arthur, left and sporting director Ian Blease were brought in to revive Leeds Rhinos' fortunes. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Ryan Hall was signed before they arrived, but Maika Sivo and Jake Connor add experience and competition to the backline, while Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins should beef up the pack, which was overpowered too often this year. There were some individual successes in 2024; Croft had a good debut season in a struggling team and couldn’t have done much more, while Rhyse Martin was excellent throughout and is a big loss after his move to Hull KR.

Ash Handley scored some spectacular tries and was Leeds’ best player overall, despite a hand injury which meant he missed the final five games. In teenager Riley Lumb, Rhinos look to have unearthed a youngster of rich potential and fellow academy products Alfie Edgell, Ned McCormack and Tom Nicholson-Watton also showed promise.

Rhinos’ women had a disappointing year, losing at Wembley in the Challenge Cup and, for the first time, failing to qualify for the Super League Grand Final. Some influential players have moved on and they appear to be entering a rebuilding phase. The wheelchair side continue to fly the flag as outstanding ambassadors for the club, being crowned Super League champions after an unbeaten campaign.