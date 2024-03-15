Latest Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Super League team news and 21-man squads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second-row James Bentley and prop James Donaldson have both been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad after suspension, but the hosts will be without centre Paul Momirovski who was ruled out on Wednesday with what the club say is a “minor injury”.

Speaking on Tuesday, Smith said he planned to stick with a “stable” team, but admitted having Bentley and Donaldson available meant “there’s some decisions [to be made] around who plays in the forward pack”. Momirovski’s injury, however, could see Rhyse Martin, who played much of last season as a centre, switch into the backs with Bentley taking his place in the second-row.

Leeds Rhinos will be without injured centre Paul Momirovski when they face St Helens at Headingley on Friday. Picture by Steve Riding.

While that seems the most likely option, 19-year-old centre Ned McCormack has been included in Rhinos’ initial 21 and would make his debut if selected. The former England under-18s rugby union player switched codes to join Leeds last May and has been awarded the number 31 jersey.

“Ned’s a great young kid,” Smith said. “He has improved a lot, he has played regular rugby league for less than a year, but he is a fast learner and a good athlete. With all the young guys we will endeavour to pick them when the time is right, rather than throwing them in too early, but Ned has certainly progressed well.”

Another second-row, James McDonnell, has been battling illness but is included in Leeds’ initial 21. Full-back Alfie Edgell and half-back Jack Sinfield retain their place despite not playing in last week’s win at Leigh Leopards.

Saints are without Mark Percival who begins a two-match suspension and will also miss next week’s Challenge Cup clash between the same teams at Headingley. Curtis Sironen drops out from the side beaten by Salford Red Devils last week, but Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor are available after injury and Konrad Hurrell is back in contention following a one-game ban. Sam Royle and Ben Davies are also vying for a place in Saints’ 17.

Teenage centre Ned McCormack, seen scoring against Hull KR in pre-season, has been named in Leeds Rhinos' initial 21-man squad for Friday's visit of St Helens. Picturte by Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Ruan, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell, McCormack

St Helens: from Welsby, Makinson, Blake, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Bell, Wingfield, Whitley, Delaney, Davies, Royle, Hurrell, Ritson.