Rhinos haven’t beaten Saints on home turf since a 16-14 victory in a Super-eights clash in August, 2017. Saints have won their last five games against Leeds at AMT Headingley, where the sides will meet again next week in the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

All three encounters last year were tight, Saints winning by an extra-time drop goal and four points and Leeds triumphing by a single point in a Super League round three clash at TW Stadium. With both teams having won three of their four fixtures so far, this week could be equally close. Here’s a scene-setter, including all the vital stats.

Betfred Super League round five

Adam Cuthbertson, third from left, celebrates scoring during Leeds Rhinos' win against St Helens in August, 2017. Saints are unbeaten at Headingley since then. Picture by Steve Riding.

Date: Friday, March 15

Venue: AMT Headingley

Kick-off: 8pm

Last ten meetings: St Helens 22, Leeds 18 (Super League, 28/7/23), Leeds 12, St Helens 13 after extra time (Super League, 26/5/23), St Helens 24, Leeds 25 (Super League, 3/3/23), Leeds 12, St Helens 24 (Grand Final, 24/9/22), St Helens 42, Leeds 12 Super League 23/6/22), Leeds 0, St Helens 26 (Super League, 1/4/22), St Helens 36, Leeds 8 (Super League semi-final, 1/10/21), St Helens 40, Leeds 6 (Super League 10/9/21), St Helens 26, Leeds 18 (Challenge Cup 10/4/21), St Helens 40, Leeds 8 (Super League, 23/10/20).

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley races past St Helens' Jack Welsby to score in last May's meeting at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Super League summary: Leeds won 33 (includes wins in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011 Grand Finals and 1998, 2005, 2013 and 2015 play-offs), St Helens won 46 (includes win in 2022 Grand Final and 1999, 2001, 2007, 2008 and 2021 play-offs).

Leeds’ highest score: 74-16 (at home, 2001).

Leeds’ widest winning margin: 70-0 (at home, 2004).

Jack Welsby, right, celebrates with St Helens teammate Lewis Dodd after the latter landed a golden-point drop goal to beat Leeds Rhinos at Headingley 10 months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

St Helens’ highest score: 62-18 (home, 1999).

St Helens widest winning margin: 48-0, away 2020).

Saints’ star man: Not 23 until next week, full-back Jack Welsby has already won every available domestic trophy, been included in three Super League Dream Teams and twice featured on the Man of Steel shortlist. He became England’s youngest Test captain last autumn and his decision in pre-season to extend his contract to the end of 2027 was a boost for Super League, as well as Saints.

Key battle: There’s some intriguing matchups across the field and especially in the backs. Rhinos winger Ash Handley is possibly Super League’s most in-form player and, opposite Tommy Makinson, has an opportunity to prove a point against an established member of the England squad.

Previous meeting: July 28, 2023. Super League round 20. Saints 22 (Tries Welsby 2, Hopoate, Ritson. Goals Makinson 2, Dodd), Rhinos 18 (Tries Martin, Walters, Macdonald. Goals Martin 3). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,108.