Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League showdown v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have gained two forwards, but lost a back in their initial squad for Friday’s huge Betfred Super League clash with St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 18:42 GMT

James Donaldson and James Bentley could return after suspension, but Leeds are without injured centre Paul Momirovski. That could make Bentley’s availability to the initial 21 crucial for Rhinos as coach Rohan Smith decides whether to give a debut to teenage centre Ned McCormack or move someone else out of position. Momirovski is the only absentee from the team which won at Leigh Leopards last week. Jack Sinfield and Alfie Edgell are the other players hoping for a call into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Leeds Rhinos 2024 team picture.

Had his best game so far in last week's win at Leigh.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Had his best game so far in last week's win at Leigh.

Set for a fifth successive appearance.

3. Wing: Luis Roberts

Set for a fifth successive appearance.

Teenage centre Ned McCormack has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad, but a game like this would be a big ask for his debut in place of the injured Paul Momirovski. Martin spent much of last season at centre and Leeds are well covered in his usual second-row position this week.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Teenage centre Ned McCormack has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad, but a game like this would be a big ask for his debut in place of the injured Paul Momirovski. Martin spent much of last season at centre and Leeds are well covered in his usual second-row position this week.

Newman is a big-game player and this is a big game.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Newman is a big-game player and this is a big game.

Is in the form of his life and has a habit of playing well against Saints.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Is in the form of his life and has a habit of playing well against Saints.

