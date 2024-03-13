James Donaldson and James Bentley could return after suspension, but Leeds are without injured centre Paul Momirovski. That could make Bentley’s availability to the initial 21 crucial for Rhinos as coach Rohan Smith decides whether to give a debut to teenage centre Ned McCormack or move someone else out of position. Momirovski is the only absentee from the team which won at Leigh Leopards last week. Jack Sinfield and Alfie Edgell are the other players hoping for a call into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.