James Donaldson and James Bentley could return after suspension, but Leeds are without injured centre Paul Momirovski. That could make Bentley’s availability to the initial 21 crucial for Rhinos as coach Rohan Smith decides whether to give a debut to teenage centre Ned McCormack or move someone else out of position. Momirovski is the only absentee from the team which won at Leigh Leopards last week. Jack Sinfield and Alfie Edgell are the other players hoping for a call into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Had his best game so far in last week's win at Leigh. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Wing: Luis Roberts
Set for a fifth successive appearance. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Rhyse Martin
Teenage centre Ned McCormack has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad, but a game like this would be a big ask for his debut in place of the injured Paul Momirovski. Martin spent much of last season at centre and Leeds are well covered in his usual second-row position this week. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Newman is a big-game player and this is a big game. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Is in the form of his life and has a habit of playing well against Saints. Photo: Steve Riding