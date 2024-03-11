Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saints will be without goal kicking centre Mark Percival after he was handed a two-game penalty notice by the RFL’s match review panel.

Percival was sent-off for a foul on former Rhinos forward Jack Ormondroyd during Saints’ 24-20 home loss to Salford Red Devils last Friday. The review panel charged him with grade D head contact and he was also fined £250.

There was better news for Rhinos who have avoided any charges for the first time since Betfred Super League round one. No further action was taken against Justin Sangare after he was sin-binned for persistent team offending during last Friday’s 22-16 win at Leigh Leopards. Sam Lisone has one game of a three-match ban still to serve, but fellow prop James Donaldson will be available after completing a two-game suspension and ex-Saints second-rower James Bentley is back in the mix following a one-match punishment.

St Helens' Mark Percival was sent-off by referee Tom Grant during last week's home loss to Salford Red Devils. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hull FC will be without Jack Ashworth for three matches after being charged with grade D head contact in the 26-12 defeat at Catalans Dragons last Saturday. Ashworth, who was sin-binned for the incident which involved a clash of heads, was also fined £250. The panel imposed a three-game penalty notice after ruling the offence was at the “higher end of the charge”.

Huddersfield Giants’ Jack Murchie was fined £250 after being charged with grade B head contact in last Friday’s 50-8 win at Castleford Tigers. Luke Thompsion, of Wigan Warriors, received a similar punishment for grade B dangerous contact during his side’s 60-22 win at London Broncos the following day.