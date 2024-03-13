Surprise blow for Leeds Rhinos as 21-man squad named for St Helens Super League clash

First-choice centre Paul Momirovski has been ruled out of the Betfred Super League round five clash with what Rhinos say is a “minor injury”. Second-row James Bentley and prop James Donaldson are both named in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad after suspension and rookies Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell and Ned McCormack - who has yet to make a first team appearance - also feature.

Saints are without Mark Percival who begins a two-match suspension and will also miss next week’s Challenge Cup clash at Headingley. Curtis Sironen drops out from the side beaten by Salford Red Devils last week, but Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor are available after injury and Konrad Hurrell is back in contention following a one-game ban. Sam Royle and Ben Davies are also vying for a place in Saints’ 17.