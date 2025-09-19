Latest Leeds Rhinos team news v Wigan Warriors as Brad Arthur reveals full-back plan

Boss Brad Arthur has revealed how he plans to fill a gap at full-back when Leeds Rhinos close their regular season away to Wigan Warriors tonight (Friday).

Rhinos’ first- and second-choices for the role, Lachie Miller and Alfie Edgell, are both ruled out through injury, so Chris Hankinson will switch to the last line of defence against one of his former clubs. “He has done plenty of it before in his career,” Arthur said of the Wigan-born back who joined Leeds from Salford Red Devils last month.

“He trained there during the week and we have had the luxury in a few games, when the result was taken care of, of being able to take Lachie off and move blokes around just as a little bit of preparation for times like this. Chris has already done two stints at full-back for us so it’s not going to be new to him in this team. He has had all week to train for it and it’s a good opportunity for him, just in case something happens moving forward.”

Outside-backs Ned McCormack and Max Simpson are both set for more game time following their recent return from long-term injury. Simpson got through 80 minutes, for the first time in three years, when Rhinos lost to Catalans Dragons last week and McCormack, who had been expected to miss the entire campaign with hamstring damage, featured in this month’s win at Huddersfield Giants.

Chris Hankinson is set to switch from wing to full-back for Leeds Rhinos at Wigan Warriors tonight. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It’s good for them, they have worked really hard,” Arthur said. “It was really pleasing for Max last week to get through that game. We had a bit of a scare afterwards, we thought his scaphoid might have been fractured, but he is fine and he has got the all-clear. He has just got a bump to his wrist, but it was good for him to get that 80 minutes and it’ll give him confidence, knowing he can handle it.”

Simpson or McCormack could take one wing spot with Riley Lumb in the other. He played in Rhinos’ first 17 games this year, but hasn’t featured since June. Tom Nicholson-Watton has recovered from a foot injury and is in contention for his first Super League appearance of 2025, fellow prop Presley Cassell is recalled to the 21 and Wigan-born loose-forward/hooker Joe Sorrocks is available after suspension.

“Every misfortune to a player opens the door for someone else,” Arthur noted. “This team has been really good this year at not focusing on who’s missing, but on opportunities presented to guys. We’ve played some of our better games when we’ve had guys out, because everyone knows they have to step up and nail their job. I am expecting Harry Newman and Crofty [Brodie Croft] to be really big for us and really show the way for the rest of the backs.”

Riley Lumb is in contention for his first Rhinos appearance since June when Leeds visit Wigan Warriors this evening. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Wigan are close to full-strength and the only change to their 21 sees Adam Keighran return in place of Jacob Douglas.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Walters, Eckersley, Farrimond.

Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Croft, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O’Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Holroyd, Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Littlewood, McCormack, Simpson, Watkins, Cassell, Hankinson, Shorrocks.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.