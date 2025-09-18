'Genuinely injured': Leeds Rhinos boss explains selection v Wigan Warriors, says 'we haven't rested anyone'

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur insists he is not “resting” players for tomorrow’s final game of the regular season, at Wigan Warriors.

Full-back Lachie Miller, winger Ryan Hall and hooker Andy Ackers have all dropped out of Rhinos’ squad and centre Ash Handley and scrum-half Jake Connor remain sidelined. But speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday), Arthur stressed he is picking “whoever’s available”.

He said: “Ackers has had back spasms so he’s not available. Hally has been carrying a rib for a couple of games now and is at a point where he needs to have that week off. Jake is still another week away and Lachie’s calves are a bit tight, particularly his left calf.

Leeds Rhinos player of the year Jake Connor willbe fit for next week's play-off tie, coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“There’s no need to put him out there and risk him and Ash has got his groin injury. We haven’t rested anyone, we have got a lot more respect for our team and our club to do that and a lot more respect for the opposition we are playing, too. These guys are genuinely injured. I am not one for resting guys, we need them to play. I think momentum is a good thing and consistency on the field.”

Rhinos will be involved in a home play-off elimination tie next weekend, probably against St Helens on Saturday, September 28. Arthur said: “At this stage, Hally, Lachie and Jake will definitely be in and Ash is heading in the right direction and we are pretty confident he will be back in.”

Connor, Rhinos’ player of the year and Man of Steel favourite, suffered a rib injury against Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago. Arthur added: “He trained all right on Tuesday. We did some opposed stuff and he was in the opposition, but he had the non-contact bib on. Just another week of non-contact and after tomorrow’s game we have got an eight-day turnaround, so he’ll be good to go.”