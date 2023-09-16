Latest Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos team news and 21-man squads
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad includes three players who have yet to make their first team debut and has an average age of 23.6.
Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, who did not have a squad number at the start of the campaign, has been recalled from a loan spell at Betfred Championship outfit Keighley Cougars.
He and teenagers Alfie Edgell, a full-back/stand-off and Riley Lumb, a utility-back, have yet to make a top-flight appearance. With centre Jack Smith and forward Toby Warren on the injured list, second-rower Joe Gibbons, who has also been recalled from loan at Keighley, is the only full-time squad member who is fit and available, but not in the 21.
Forward Sam Walters is unavailable after picking up a one-game ban following last weekend’s 50-0 home loss to Wigan Warriors and none of Rhinos’ injured players is fit to return.
Full-back Richie Myler, scrum-half Aidan Sezer, second-row James Bentley, prop Justin Sangare and three-quarter Luis Roberts remain on the casualty list and centre Nene Macdonald is staying away from the club.
Including mid-season departures, Rhinos will be without numbers one, four, six, seven, nine, 11 and 17 from their top-20 at the start of the campaign.
Ash Handley has a foot injury, but is included in the initial squad and fellow wingers Derrell Olpherts and Liam Tindall retain their place after not featuring in the 17 against Wigan.
Catalans are close to full-strength. Arthur Mourgue drops out from the 17 which won at Wakefield Trinity last week, but Fouad Yaha, Tyrone May, Cesar Rouge, Matt Ikuvalu and Jordan Dezaria are all vying for a call into the side.
Mickael Goudemand, who will join Rhinos next year, is not included in the hosts’ initial squad.
Catalans Dragons: from Davies, Keighran, Yaha, May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Navarrete, Rouge, Chan, Romano, Ikuvalu, Dezaria, Johnstone, Ma’u, Tomkins.
Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Handley, Oledzki, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Hooley, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield, Ruan, Edgell, Lumb, Nicholson-Watton.
Referee: Ben Thaler. Kick-off: Friday, 5pm UK.