Patched-up Leeds Rhinos starting 13 and bench predicted for Super League trip to Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos will field another patched-up side when they face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST

With Sam Walters having picked up a one-match ban following last week’s record home defeat by Wigan Warriors, coach Rohan Smith will make at least one change to his starting 17, but another key man is a fitness doubt.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Barring injury,will make his sixth successive start and seems to have the role for the rest of the campaign.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Barring injury,will make his sixth successive start and seems to have the role for the rest of the campaign. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

One of the few Rhinos players to emerge with credit from last week's game.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

One of the few Rhinos players to emerge with credit from last week's game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Needs a big game to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of this autumn's Test side being selected.

3. Centre: Harry Newman.

Needs a big game to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of this autumn's Test side being selected. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Also an option for stand-off or second-row, but has played most of his rugby at centre this year.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Also an option for stand-off or second-row, but has played most of his rugby at centre this year. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

