Leeds Rhinos’ absentee centre Nene Macdonald has been named in a Papua New Guinea representative squad for a fixture next weekend.

Macdonald is set to feature for the PNG Prime Minister’s select side against an Australian Prime Minister’s 13 in Port Moresby on Saturday, September 23.

That is the day after Rhinos complete their Betfred Super League campaign with a home derby against Castleford Tigers.

Macdonald has not featured for Rhinos since their 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves at Headingley on August 20.

Nene Macdonald scores for Rhinos against Wakefield in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He was granted permission to attend the birth of his child in Australia the following week and was booked on a flight back to England in time for the game at Hull FC on September 2, but did not arrive.

He is still in Australia and, speaking at his weekly preview press conference on Thursday, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “I had a few text messages exchanged a couple of weeks ago.

“That was the last time I’ve had communication. It is being left to Gary [Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive] and Nene’s management to sort out.”

It seems unlikely Nene Macdonald will return to Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Because it is a personal matter, Rhinos are dealing with the situation privately, but Smith said they “will be looking forward to a resolution to it for Nene and his young family to get the best solution and also for the club, whatever that works out to be”.