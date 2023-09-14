A rookie forward has been called into Leeds Rhinos’ squad for the first time ahead of Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.

Twenty-year-old prop Tom Nicholson-Watton replaces Sam Walters who was handed a one-match suspension for dangerous contact in last Saturday’s 50-0 hammering by Wigan Warriors.

None of the players who missed that game through injury is back in contention this week, but winger Ash Handley is included in the initial squad, despite damage to a foot.

Nicholson-Watton played for the Guiseley Rangers and Stanningley community clubs and was capped by England at under-16 level.

Sam Walters misses Rhinos' trip to Catalans because of suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He joined Rhinos in 2018 and captained the scholarship team before progressing through the academy and reserves. Nicholson-Watton featured in the 2022 Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity, has spent time on loan at Betfred Championship club Keighley Cougars this term and trained with Leeds’ senior side, despite not being an official member of the full-time squad.