Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Young forward gets first call up as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Catalans Dragons trip

A rookie forward has been called into Leeds Rhinos’ squad for the first time ahead of Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Twenty-year-old prop Tom Nicholson-Watton replaces Sam Walters who was handed a one-match suspension for dangerous contact in last Saturday’s 50-0 hammering by Wigan Warriors.

None of the players who missed that game through injury is back in contention this week, but winger Ash Handley is included in the initial squad, despite damage to a foot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicholson-Watton played for the Guiseley Rangers and Stanningley community clubs and was capped by England at under-16 level.

Most Popular
Sam Walters misses Rhinos' trip to Catalans because of suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Sam Walters misses Rhinos' trip to Catalans because of suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Sam Walters misses Rhinos' trip to Catalans because of suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Referees confirmed for Super League round 26, including Leeds Rhinos,...

He joined Rhinos in 2018 and captained the scholarship team before progressing through the academy and reserves. Nicholson-Watton featured in the 2022 Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity, has spent time on loan at Betfred Championship club Keighley Cougars this term and trained with Leeds’ senior side, despite not being an official member of the full-time squad.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Luke Hooley, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Related topics:Catalans DragonsAsh HandleyRhinosEngland