Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

After three visits in six weeks at the end of the 2022 season, Leeds Rhinos return to Perpignan for the first time in more than a year this weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rhinos ended Dragons’ winning start to the campaign with a 32-22 victory at Headingley in March and won twice at Stade Gilbert Brutus last year, but - with a host of first-choice players missing - Saturday’s game will be even tougher. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 26

Where and when?

Cameron Smith and Tom Holroyd celebrate after Rhinos ended Catalans' winning start to the season, in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Cameron Smith and Tom Holroyd celebrate after Rhinos ended Catalans' winning start to the season, in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Cameron Smith and Tom Holroyd celebrate after Rhinos ended Catalans' winning start to the season, in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Most Popular

Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 5pm UK

Catalans’ star man: Winger Tom Johnstone, whose first rugby was played with the Stanningley community club in Leeds, has had an outstanding debut season at Catalans following his move from Wakefield Trinity. He began the round as Super League’s joint-top try scorer, with 25 and is able to touch down from any distance and the tightest of angles.

Catalans' Tom Johnstone, seen scoring against Hull KR in June, is one of the best finishers in the game. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.Catalans' Tom Johnstone, seen scoring against Hull KR in June, is one of the best finishers in the game. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.
Catalans' Tom Johnstone, seen scoring against Hull KR in June, is one of the best finishers in the game. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Patched-up Leeds Rhinos starting 13 and bench predicted for Super Lea...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key battle: It is a steep learning curve for Rhinos’ teenage scrum-half Jack Sinfield, but Aidan Sezer’s injury has allowed him to bank valuable game time and he’ll gain more experience against veteran Mitchell Pearce who has been there and done that with 19 State of Origin appearances and more than 300 NRL games under his belt.

Previous meeting: March 25, 2023. Betfred Super League round six. Rhinos 32 (Tries Newman 2, Martin, Myler, O'Connor, Olpherts, Holroyd. Goals Sezer, Martin), Catalans 22 (Tries Davies, Keighran, Pearce, Seguier. Goals Keighran 3). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,331.

Verdict: It is a daunting task for Rhinos who are man down from the team crushed 50-0 by Wigan last week and will be without at least seven of the side which beat Catalans at Headingley in March. Leeds are better than they showed in their previous game and need to produce a positive reaction, but if the French pack get on a roll, it could be another long afternoon for the visitors.

Related topics:RhinosCatalans DragonsAidan SezerLeedsHeadingley