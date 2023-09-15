Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Rhinos ended Dragons’ winning start to the campaign with a 32-22 victory at Headingley in March and won twice at Stade Gilbert Brutus last year, but - with a host of first-choice players missing - Saturday’s game will be even tougher. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round 26
Where and when?
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus
Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 5pm UK
Catalans’ star man: Winger Tom Johnstone, whose first rugby was played with the Stanningley community club in Leeds, has had an outstanding debut season at Catalans following his move from Wakefield Trinity. He began the round as Super League’s joint-top try scorer, with 25 and is able to touch down from any distance and the tightest of angles.
Key battle: It is a steep learning curve for Rhinos’ teenage scrum-half Jack Sinfield, but Aidan Sezer’s injury has allowed him to bank valuable game time and he’ll gain more experience against veteran Mitchell Pearce who has been there and done that with 19 State of Origin appearances and more than 300 NRL games under his belt.
Previous meeting: March 25, 2023. Betfred Super League round six. Rhinos 32 (Tries Newman 2, Martin, Myler, O'Connor, Olpherts, Holroyd. Goals Sezer, Martin), Catalans 22 (Tries Davies, Keighran, Pearce, Seguier. Goals Keighran 3). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,331.
Verdict: It is a daunting task for Rhinos who are man down from the team crushed 50-0 by Wigan last week and will be without at least seven of the side which beat Catalans at Headingley in March. Leeds are better than they showed in their previous game and need to produce a positive reaction, but if the French pack get on a roll, it could be another long afternoon for the visitors.