After three visits in six weeks at the end of the 2022 season, Leeds Rhinos return to Perpignan for the first time in more than a year this weekend.

Rhinos ended Dragons’ winning start to the campaign with a 32-22 victory at Headingley in March and won twice at Stade Gilbert Brutus last year, but - with a host of first-choice players missing - Saturday’s game will be even tougher. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 26

Where and when?

Cameron Smith and Tom Holroyd celebrate after Rhinos ended Catalans' winning start to the season, in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 5pm UK

Catalans’ star man: Winger Tom Johnstone, whose first rugby was played with the Stanningley community club in Leeds, has had an outstanding debut season at Catalans following his move from Wakefield Trinity. He began the round as Super League’s joint-top try scorer, with 25 and is able to touch down from any distance and the tightest of angles.

Catalans' Tom Johnstone, seen scoring against Hull KR in June, is one of the best finishers in the game. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Key battle: It is a steep learning curve for Rhinos’ teenage scrum-half Jack Sinfield, but Aidan Sezer’s injury has allowed him to bank valuable game time and he’ll gain more experience against veteran Mitchell Pearce who has been there and done that with 19 State of Origin appearances and more than 300 NRL games under his belt.

Previous meeting: March 25, 2023. Betfred Super League round six. Rhinos 32 (Tries Newman 2, Martin, Myler, O'Connor, Olpherts, Holroyd. Goals Sezer, Martin), Catalans 22 (Tries Davies, Keighran, Pearce, Seguier. Goals Keighran 3). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,331.