Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Interim-boss Chev Walker has ruled himself out of the running to be Leeds Rhinos’ next head-coach, but says he’ll continue in his temporary role as long as needed.

Walker and Scott Grix - who are first team assistant-coaches - took temporary charge when Rohan Smith stepped down two weeks ago. Rhinos have interviewed several candidates to take the job on a long-term basis, but Walker insisted it won’t be him.

The Leeds-born former Rhinos player told the Yorkshire Evening Post this week he is keen to be a head-coach at some stage, but happy to bide his time. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday), ahead of tomorrow’s home game against London Broncos, Walker stressed: “The time’s not right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am not thinking about that now. My job is assistant-coach, now acting-coach. I am employed by the club to do that and as long as I am I will always come and do my work and deliver it the best way I can, for the players and the club.

Chev Walker, who is Leeds Rhinos' interim-coach, along with Scott Grix. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s not that I don’t think I am ready [to be head-coach], but I want it to be the right time for both parties - myself and the club I’ll be coaching. I have coached for a while, nearly 10 years now, but it takes time to find your own philosophies and work things out and make sure it’s the right fit for all.”

After victory over Leigh Leopards two weeks ago, Rhinos are favourites to beat Betfred Super League’s bottom club London, but Walker said another win - or series of them - wouldn’t change his mind, stressing he’d “still be in the same situation as I am now”.

Walker - who is in charge of defence with Grix overseeing attack - said he has not been given any indication when a new head-coach will be appointed and that has “not been discussed”. He added: “I try not to get bogged down by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Grix, who is Leeds Rhinos' joint interim-coach, alongside Chev Walker. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is a distraction for me as a coach. My main message to the group is we are aiming to be in a good spot whenever someone comes in, so there’s a good feel around the place and the players are performing.”

One scenario could be for the interim-coaches to remain at the helm for the rest of this year, if the club’s chosen man is not immediately available. Asked if he’d be prepared to do that, Walker pledged: “Of course I would.