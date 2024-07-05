Interim-boss Chev Walker's verdict on Leeds Rhinos head-coach option, makes 'however long it takes' pledge
Walker and Scott Grix - who are first team assistant-coaches - took temporary charge when Rohan Smith stepped down two weeks ago. Rhinos have interviewed several candidates to take the job on a long-term basis, but Walker insisted it won’t be him.
The Leeds-born former Rhinos player told the Yorkshire Evening Post this week he is keen to be a head-coach at some stage, but happy to bide his time. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday), ahead of tomorrow’s home game against London Broncos, Walker stressed: “The time’s not right now.”
He said: “I am not thinking about that now. My job is assistant-coach, now acting-coach. I am employed by the club to do that and as long as I am I will always come and do my work and deliver it the best way I can, for the players and the club.
“It’s not that I don’t think I am ready [to be head-coach], but I want it to be the right time for both parties - myself and the club I’ll be coaching. I have coached for a while, nearly 10 years now, but it takes time to find your own philosophies and work things out and make sure it’s the right fit for all.”
After victory over Leigh Leopards two weeks ago, Rhinos are favourites to beat Betfred Super League’s bottom club London, but Walker said another win - or series of them - wouldn’t change his mind, stressing he’d “still be in the same situation as I am now”.
Walker - who is in charge of defence with Grix overseeing attack - said he has not been given any indication when a new head-coach will be appointed and that has “not been discussed”. He added: “I try not to get bogged down by it.
“It is a distraction for me as a coach. My main message to the group is we are aiming to be in a good spot whenever someone comes in, so there’s a good feel around the place and the players are performing.”
One scenario could be for the interim-coaches to remain at the helm for the rest of this year, if the club’s chosen man is not immediately available. Asked if he’d be prepared to do that, Walker pledged: “Of course I would.
“I am emotionally invested in the club and contracted until the end of the season. I want the lads and the club to do well. If that is the situation, I am fully committed to that too. I am working to get the lads playing well so if it’s the end of the season, or next week or in a month’s time when someone comes in, there is a feelgood factor around the club and the players are in the right spot to perform for whoever’s the next leader.”
