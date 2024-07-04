Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as 4 return and strong side set to face London Broncos

Rhinos’ injury situation has improved since an injury-hit side beat Leigh Leopards two weeks ago and four first-choice players are back in the mix. Some big names remain missing from the pack, but interim-coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix could field a first-choice back division. Here’s how Rhinos might line up against Betfred Super League’s bottom club.
1. Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
Here's how Rhinos could line up.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Rhinos have another full-back, Alfie Edgell, in the squad, but - barring injury - Miller will start.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Set for a third comeback game following a long injury layoff.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Another back proving his value after a spell on the casualty list.Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Picked up a knock playing for England last week, but will return - after a game out with concussion - for Leeds, if he's passed fit. Ned McCormack is an alternative if Newman isn't risked.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Missed Rhinos' most recent game through concussion, but scored two tries for England last weekend and is set to regain his place on the left-wing.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
