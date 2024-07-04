Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as 4 return and strong side set to face London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos produced one of their best performances of the season last time out, but changes are likely for Saturday’s visit of London Broncos.

Rhinos’ injury situation has improved since an injury-hit side beat Leigh Leopards two weeks ago and four first-choice players are back in the mix. Some big names remain missing from the pack, but interim-coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix could field a first-choice back division. Here’s how Rhinos might line up against Betfred Super League’s bottom club.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

Rhinos have another full-back, Alfie Edgell, in the squad, but - barring injury - Miller will start.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Rhinos have another full-back, Alfie Edgell, in the squad, but - barring injury - Miller will start.

Set for a third comeback game following a long injury layoff.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Set for a third comeback game following a long injury layoff.

Another back proving his value after a spell on the casualty list.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Another back proving his value after a spell on the casualty list.

Picked up a knock playing for England last week, but will return - after a game out with concussion - for Leeds, if he's passed fit. Ned McCormack is an alternative if Newman isn't risked.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Picked up a knock playing for England last week, but will return - after a game out with concussion - for Leeds, if he's passed fit. Ned McCormack is an alternative if Newman isn't risked.

Missed Rhinos' most recent game through concussion, but scored two tries for England last weekend and is set to regain his place on the left-wing.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Missed Rhinos' most recent game through concussion, but scored two tries for England last weekend and is set to regain his place on the left-wing.

