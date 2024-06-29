Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “good set of applicants” have been interviewed and Leeds Rhinos hope to move a step closer in the next few days to appointing a new head coach.

The search for a new team boss began immediately after Rohan Smith stepped down, on Wednesday, June 19. Smith was Rhinos’ 10th full-time head-coach of the summer era, which began in 1996 and - if he joins the club this year - the new man will be their fifth in seven seasons.

Several contenders have now been interviewed and sporting director Ian Blease said the “next stage” of the process is about to get underway. “I am working through the candidates, that’s what I have been doing since last week,” Blease told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “We’ve had some high-calibre candidates that I am working through and we’ll be getting to the next stage [in the coming] week.”

The role has attracted interest from both at home and overseas. Blease - who is in charge of recruitment and will make the final decision - revealed: “The next stage is more detail.

Sporting director Ian Blease, right, has taken over responsibility for all Leeds Rhinos rugby matters from chief executive Gary Hetherington, left. Picture by James Hardisty.

“Certainly in terms of some of the Australian applicants, that was a case of me introducing myself and discussing what they wanted to know about the club as a whole and me as a person - and them as a person.

“Some of them, I’ve not spoken to before. It has been a learning process for us both and I want to make sure I do the job right, so the next stage is a more in-depth discussion and talking more about philosophy and strategy and how we both want to take the club forward.”

Leeds are keeping the identity of the candidates secret, but Australian Brad Arthur - who spent 10 years as coach of NRL club Parramatta Eels - has been widely linked with the role, along with current Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley. At the start of the process Blease said he is looking for a good man-manager, who is “experienced and talented tactically”.

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease. Picture by James Hardisty.

A week in, he has been impressed by the quality of coaches showing an interest in the role. He said: “I think it’s fair to say, the size of the club and size of the job, it is a different calibre of people who would apply to Leeds than other clubs. Without wanting to sound big-headed, it is a big club and a place where you’d suggest a lot of good head coaches want to be, depending on their circumstances and whether they are available. We’ve had a good set of applicants.”

Interim-coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix, who were Smith’s assistants, took the team for last week’s win over Leigh Leopards and are expected to remain in charge when Leeds play host to Betfred Super League’s bottom side London Broncos next Saturday. Blease, though, hopes to have “a firm idea of which direction we’re going in” by the end of next week.

“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through,” he admitted. “Not just with the applicants, but the club as well. We have got to make sure we go back to the board and discuss it. Even though it is my shout alone, I want to make sure I report back to everyone board-wise.

“Chev and Scott will remain as interim-coaches for the London game, unless I can pull off something before then. I would suggest that will probably be too short notice.”

Scott Grix, pictured and Chev Walker will continue as interim-coaches until Leeds Rhinos appoint a permanent team boss. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

As sporting director, Blease is in charge of Rhinos’ entire rugby operation. Chief executive Gary Hetherington, who previously oversaw the playing department, is now focussing on off-field matters.

It has been a whirlwind start for Blease who joined Rhinos from Salford Red Devils just two days before Smith stood down. “It has been good, everyone has been extremely helpful,” he said of his first few days at the club.