Leeds Rhinos have to take the momentum from their last win into the rest of the season, scrum-half Matt Frawley says.

Following a weekend off, Rhinos return to action against Betfred Super League’s bottom club, London Broncos, at AMT Headingley on Saturday. That comes 15 days after an 18-10 win over Leigh Leopards in the first home game since the death of club legend Rob Burrow.

That evening was devoted to celebrating Burrow’s life and career and, swept along on a tide of emotion, an injury-hit Rhinos side produced one of their best performances of the campaign. Frawley reckons that can be a springboard for the rest of the year as Leeds battle to secure a play-off spot.

Matt Frawley, right, is congratulated by Leeds Rhinos teammate Brodie Croft after scoring against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Look at the efforts we had, there were a couple of massive plays and we need more of that,” he stressed. “That’s what wins footy games. We had plenty of reason to be up for it - as we should have - but for our season it’s important we continue that and hopefully it can be a springboard to playing like that for the rest of the year.”

Frawley felt the week off, which was the last break before the end of the regular season, “came at the right time”, following coach Rohan Smith’s departure and the emotion of the Leigh match. “It was a good reset to refresh the body and the mind and [now] we’re into it for the rest of the year,” he added.

Rhinos are still without a head-coach, after Smith stepped down two weeks ago and his assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix remain in charge for this weekend, on an interim basis. Frawley admitted: “I feel for Rohan, he was in the crowd [for the Leigh game] and that just sums up the bloke he is.

“There’s not many people who would have done that. He wanted to come out and pay his respects and that showed what type of bloke he is and how much he loved being here. But we’ve had to move forward as a group and [against Leigh] it was important to get the win, number one for Rob, but also for our season. We ticked both those boxes.”

Matt Frawley swoops over to score for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh leopards. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos will be difficult to beat if they can replicate the energy and passion shown that night in every match, particularly defensively. Frawley, wearing the seven shirt, scored what proved to be the match-winning try and insisted he is determined to do the iconic number proud for the rest of the campaign.

Burrow was Rhinos’ number seven from 2003 to 2017. Since then it has been held by Richie Myler, Luke Gale and Aidan Sezer before Frawley inherited it in pre-season following his move from Canberra Raiders