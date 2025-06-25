Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has named three changes to his initial squad for Friday’s visit to table-topping Hull KR.

Mathieu Cozza drops out after suffering an ankle injury during last week’s stunning 16-10 home win against Wigan Warriors. Mike McMeeken, who missed that game with a pectoral muscle injury, is also omitted. The other player stepping down is outside-back Matty Russell, after he didn’t play against Wigan. Hooker Thomas Doyle is back in contention following injury and forwards Noah High and Ellis Lingard are also drafted into the squad to face the Betfred Super League leaders.