Injuries force Wakefield Trinity into squad changes as ex-Leeds Rhinos hero returns for Hull KR
Mathieu Cozza drops out after suffering an ankle injury during last week’s stunning 16-10 home win against Wigan Warriors. Mike McMeeken, who missed that game with a pectoral muscle injury, is also omitted. The other player stepping down is outside-back Matty Russell, after he didn’t play against Wigan. Hooker Thomas Doyle is back in contention following injury and forwards Noah High and Ellis Lingard are also drafted into the squad to face the Betfred Super League leaders.
Former Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin, a goal-kicking second-rower, has been included in the Robins’ 21 for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in March. There is also a call-up for winger Harvey Horne, but Danny Richardson - who has joined Salford Red Devils on loan - and ex-Trinity forward James Batchelor (throat injury) drop out.
Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili, Noah High, Ellis Lingard.
Hull KR’s initial squad is: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland, Leon Ruan, Harvey Horne, Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth.
