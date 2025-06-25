Season over for Hull KR's ex-Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers man after serious injury in training
Kershaw’s club Hull KR confirmed he has anterior cruciate ligament (acl) damage and will not play again this year. Kershaw, 26, played for Wakefield from 2018-2023 and had a spell training with Leeds Rhinos in the 2024 pre-season before joining London Broncos for their Betfred Super League campaign.
After Broncos were relegated, he moved to Hull KR but has yet to feature for them in a top-flight game. He made three Super League appearances - against St Helens, Leeds and Leigh Leopards - during two loan spells with Tigers earlier this season.
Hull KR’s former Tigers half-back Danny Richardson this week joined Super League’s bottom club Salford Red Devils on an initial two-week loan. He could make his debut this weekend agianst another of his previous clubs, St Helens.
