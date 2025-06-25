Former Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers winger Lee Kershaw’s season is over after he suffered a serious knee injury in training.

After Broncos were relegated, he moved to Hull KR but has yet to feature for them in a top-flight game. He made three Super League appearances - against St Helens, Leeds and Leigh Leopards - during two loan spells with Tigers earlier this season.

Lee Kershaw seen playing for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hull KR’s former Tigers half-back Danny Richardson this week joined Super League’s bottom club Salford Red Devils on an initial two-week loan. He could make his debut this weekend agianst another of his previous clubs, St Helens.