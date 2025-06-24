Wakefield Trinity news: huge boost as stadium plans approved

Resurgent Wakefield Trinity are celebrating a big win off the field.

An upgrade to Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, is set to go ahead after Wakefield Council approved plans which were submitted last November. The scheme includes a new roof over the west stand, a television gantry/studio, the relocation of a refreshments kiosk under the existing roofed section and the creation of a new standing terrace within the south stand.

Trinity were promoted to Betfred Super League, after one season outside the top division, when they won last season’s Championship Grand Final. They were also awarded grade A status last year, removing the threat of relegation, following a major stadium redevelopment which involved the building of a new east stand, boosting Belle Vue’s capacity from 7,258 to 8,866.

On the field, Trinity are seventh in the Super League table, just one point outside the play-offs zone, after winning eight of their opening 15 matches, including a 16-10 home defeat of champions Wigan Warriors last Friday.

Trinity’s planning application was supported by more than 300 members of the public, who claimed the development would be “great for the club” and boost the local economy. Five people contacted the council to object over concerns about loss of privacy for nearby residents and increased noise on match days.

Addressing those fears, a planning officer’s report said: “The existing ageing and low-quality western stand would be replaced with metal cladding and a larger roof to facilitate the provision of a TV gantry. The stand would have an overall more modern appearance and would have a functional design.

“In the overall context of the site, the proposal would not lead to significant additional noise. On a match day, the additional standing positions would result in a negligible increase in overall noise.”

The officer added: “It is noted that a significant number of representations have been received in support of the principle of development, namely the improved sporting facilities and the benefit to the local economy.”