Major blow for ex-Leeds Rhinos hero Rhyse Martin as Hull KR confirm long-term injury layoff
The Papua New Guinea captain sustained damage to his quadriceps – a group of muscles at the front of the thigh – early in last week’s defeat of Salford Red Devils, just four games into his Hull KR career. The club say he will undergo surgery this week, with a four-month recovery time. That will rule him out of the Robins’ trip to Rhinos on Friday, April 25, but if everything goes well he could potentially make his comeback at home to his previous club on Sunday, July 6.
The goal-kicking second-rower joined Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2019 and was a Challenge Cup final winner the following year, as well as a Super League Grand Finalist in 2022. He rejected Leeds’ offer of a new contract last season and joined Hull KR on a two-year deal.
Martin was ever-present for Leeds in 2023 and 2024, scoring 214 points last term and being named in the Betfred Super League Dream Team. The 13th highest scorer in Rhinos’ history, he finished his Leeds career with 1,040 points – from 40 tries and 440 goals – in 132 appearances. His final game for Rhinos was a defeat at Hull KR last September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.