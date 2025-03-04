Major blow for ex-Leeds Rhinos hero Rhyse Martin as Hull KR confirm long-term injury layoff

Former Leeds Rhinos favourite Rhyse Martin has suffered a major injury setback.

The Papua New Guinea captain sustained damage to his quadriceps – a group of muscles at the front of the thigh – early in last week’s defeat of Salford Red Devils, just four games into his Hull KR career. The club say he will undergo surgery this week, with a four-month recovery time. That will rule him out of the Robins’ trip to Rhinos on Friday, April 25, but if everything goes well he could potentially make his comeback at home to his previous club on Sunday, July 6.