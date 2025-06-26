Free-scoring Leeds Rhinos aim to boost huge points tally in women's curtain-raiser v Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos’ women will be aiming to maintain their high-scoring recent form when they face Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley tomorrow (Friday) in a curtain-raiser to the men’s fixture.

After a tough start to the Betfred Women’s Super League season, when they managed just one point from their opening three fixtures against St Helens, York Valkyrie and Wigan Warriors, Rhinos have cut loose in their past two, scoring a massive 176 points. A club record 110-0 thrashing of Warrington Wolves was followed by last Sunday’s 66-4 win against Barrow Raiders when recent signing Jess Sharp made her debut.

Sharp, a 19-year-old forward, joined Rhinos earlier this month from champions York, having been a non-playing substitute in last year’s Grand Final win against St Helens. Wigan are favourites to add the Super League title to the Challenge Cup crown they won earlier this month, but Rhinos are up to fourth in the table and Sharp reckons they will be right in the mix at the end of the year.

Leeds Rhinos' recent signing Jess Sharp. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

“Only coming in the last couple of weeks, the girls are so well-drilled and you can see they are putting everything into practice,” she said. “We are working together and pushing because as a team, we want the best outcome this season. We want to play in the Grand Final and we - all the girls and the staff - are working hard to make things go well.”

Sharp played with home city club Hull KR before moving to York and featured for England’s DiSE [Diploma in Sporting Excellence] side against Catalans Dragons in 2024. She has joined a young squad who are rebuilding under coach Lois Forsell following the departure of a host of experienced players over the past 12 months.

Rhinos’ under-19s have beaten Wigan, Saints and York this year and Sharp feels there’s huge potential in the current senior squad and the youngsters beginning to push through. She stressed: “I’ve admired what Lois has been doing, bringing up the youth and the environment she has created at Leeds. I really wanted to be a part of it. It’s really good, I am really enjoying it. All the girls have been so welcoming and the training’s great.”

Last Sunday’s game was played at West Park so, if selected, Friday will be Sharp’s first appearance at Headingley as a Rhinos player. It is Leigh’s second visit this season, following Rhinos’ 46-4 victory in a Challenge Cup tie two months ago.

Leeds Rhinos women's coach Lois Forsell seen before last week's win against Barrow Raiders. Picture by John Victor.

“I’ve played there before for York,” Sharp recalled. “It is a great opportunity. It is an amazing stadium, there’s loads of fans that come and it’s really exciting.”

Bethan Dainton, Bella Sykes and Keara Bennett could return for Rhinos, but Tally Bryer drops out because of a calf muscle injury and joins Grace Field, Ruby Enright and Caitlin Beevers on the casualty list.

Rhinos women (v Leigh): from Stead, Cousins, Nuttall, Howard, Walker, Sykes, Bennett, Northrop, Brown, Murray, Dainton, Bruce, Donnelly, Glynn, Greening, Whitehead, Frain, Short, Boyd, Blakey, Sharp.

Kick-off: Friday, 5.15pm.