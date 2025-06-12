Leeds Rhinos sign rising star from York Valkyrie

Teenage forward Jess Sharp could make her debut for Leeds Rhinos this weekend after joining them from York Valkyrie.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has more than 30 senior appearances to her name and was a non-playing substitute when York retained the Betfred Women’s Super League title by beating St Helens in last season’s Grand Final. Born in Hull, she played for Lambwath Lions, England Community Lions and Hull KR - alongside current Rhinos player Jenna Greening - and featured for England’s DiSE [Diploma in Sporting Excellence] side against Catalans Dragons in 2024.

She is available for Sunday’s game against Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley and said: “It's amazing to be joining Leeds and I'm super-excited to get involved with the club. I know some of the players already, so it will be good to join up with them. I know Liv Whitehead from York, Evie Cousins from England DiSE, Ella Donnelly from playing for England Lions and Jenna Greening from my time at Hull KR, so it’s nice to have some familiar faces around me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos have signed prop Jess Sharp from York Valkyrie. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

She added: “I spoke to some of them and asked what it's like at Leeds and about the environment and I got nothing but amazing reviews, so I got in touch with Lois [Forsell, Rhinos’ coach]. I was so excited about how she's brought the youth in this year and that’s important for me, being quite young myself and seeing how they are all flourishing. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Forsell said: “Jess is a great player who I've worked with at England Knights, as well as seeing play for Valkyrie. She’s a young middle with a lot of potential and we’re looking forward to working with her and hoping she enjoys our environment and being with the girls we’ve got at the club and working with our staff. She’s excited to get going and I’m looking forward to working with her more.”