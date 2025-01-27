Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Half-back Tally Bryer has signed for Leeds Rhinos’ women after a successful spell as a trialist.

The 20-year-old joins Rhinos - who are in a rebuilding phase following the departure of several key players last year - from Featherstone Rovers, after previously playing for Cutsyke and Castleford Tigers. She has also been part of the England Diploma in Sporting Excellence programme.

“It’s amazing to have signed for the club,” Bryer said. “The girls have been really welcoming. It has been a tough few weeks in pre-season so far, but the coaches have been great and I have been working hard on the field, but also off it too and am trying to get those one-percenters and pushing to improve for the start of the season.”

She added: “Everyone has a positive mindset in the team and that is motivating us in pre-season and we are just trying to be the best version of ourselves we can be. This year is important for me, it’s a big opportunity and I am ready to get the season started.”

New signing Tally Bryer with Leon Crick, who is interim-coach of Leeds Rhinos' women's side. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos women’s interim-coach Leon Crick said: “Tally had a great season with Featherstone last year and we were delighted she agreed to come on trial with us. She has impressed us with her attitude and commitment and it was soon clear she would fit into our squad. She is a young, talented player who I think will thrive in our team and I am excited to see how she develops over the next few seasons.”