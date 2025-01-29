Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Trinity have signed a forward from Australia in time for their league opener at Leeds Rhinos next month.

Caius Faatili has penned a one-year contract after scoring eight tries in 22 games for Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons last year. The 23-year-old – who previously played for Wynnum Manly Seagulls and trained with Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2024 season – is expected to be available for the Betfred Super League round one derby at Leeds on Saturday, February 15.

Faatili replaces Luke Bain, who left the club earlier this month, on Trinity’s overseas quota. He said: “I’m looking forward to getting over to Wakefield as soon as possible. I’m excited to see where the club can get to now they are back in Super League and I’m looking forward to being a part of that journey.”

Trinity coach Daryl Powell added: “We are delighted Caius has agreed to join us. He fits into our recruitment strategy of young, ambitious overseas players. We think we have found another quality addition in Caius whose leg speed and aggressive ball-carrying will add another dimension to our pack.”

Meanwhile, Trinity’s Challenge Cup tie against Goole Vikings has been switched to DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, on Saturday, February 8 (3pm). Super League sides were seeded to be away in the third round, but a Vikings statement said: “Due to ongoing redevelopment works at Victoria Pleasure Ground, both clubs have agreed to reverse the fixture to Wakefield Trinity’s home ground in the interest of spectator safety and to maximise attendance.”