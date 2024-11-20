Leeds-based rugby league club continue signing blitz: Hunslet RLFC boost squad for Championship push

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Australian prospect and the son of a former player are Hunslet RLFC’s latest signings ahead of their return to the second tier.

Aussie hooker Kobe Rugless has joined promoted Hunslet’s Betfred Championship squad, alongside utility-back Noah Booth, who is on a season-long loan from Wakefield Trinity.

Rugless made 14 New South Cup appearances for Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in 2024, having previously featured in the same competition for North Sydney Bears and Newcastle Knights.

Parksiders coach Dean Muir has high hopes for the 23-year-old, whose father Troy Rugless played for the then-London Crusaders in the early 1990s.

New Hunslet signing Kobe Rugless at South Leeds Stadium. Picture by Phil Hodgson/Hunslet RLFC.

He said: “Kobe is a quality player and will add to our talented squad. He has the ability to play a number of different positions and fits our recruitment mould perfectly. He is young and will get better every week. It’s really exciting to see what he achieves with us this year. He is a real statement signing for the club.”

Booth scored three tries in nine appearances for Championship winners Wakefield this year and played once on dual-registration with Hunslet, crossing the whitewash in a win at North Wales Crusaders in July. The 20-year-old is son of Craig Booth, who had spells at Hunslet as a player in 1997 and 2004 and also featured for London Broncos, Rochdale Hornets, Batley Bulldogs, York and Featherstone Rovers.

“Noah is a young man who needs to play consistently and we are lucky to have secured his services for next season,” Muir said. “He is a natural centre who can also cover a variety of positions.

“He will play a vital part in trying to achieve our goals next season. While on dual-registration for a short period last season he was a great pro’ and fitted into how we wanted to play. I am really excited to be working with Noah again.”

Booth added: “This is a great opportunity that will help me with my development as a centre and will enable me to gain valuable Championship experience in a good side. The club is moving forward as a whole and I want to play my part in that.”