Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Betfred Super League rivals Hull KR today (Wednesday) announced the signing of winger Neil Tchamambe on a two-year deal.

Tchamambe was a member of Rhinos’ academy title-winning squad last year - when he scored 11 tries - and featured for Leeds at under-18 and reserves level this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old made his England academy debut in July, scoring a hat-trick in a 33-20 win over France under-19s at Stade Jules Ribet in Saint-Gaudens.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

The Robins’ coach Willie Peters said: “I watched Neil in the Yorkshire versus Lancashire Academy Origin at [Hull KR’s] Sewell Group Craven Park; he's a big body, finds his front when he's carrying the ball and he has some real speed when he gets going. We're confident Neil can apply himself and develop into a Super League player here at Hull KR.”

Tchamambe, who started out with the Leeds Irish Clovers community club, described joining Rovers as “an honour”.

He said: “There's a huge buzz surrounding the club at the moment, especially with all the new signings that are coming in and I'm really excited to join the same environment as these players.

Neil Tchamambe in action for Rhinos academy against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing how the club has improved over the past few years is incredible and I can't wait to be part of the progress.

“My main focus is my personal development as a rugby player and gaining experience in a first team environment, learning from the older and experienced players.