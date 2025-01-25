Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hunslet RLFC will play host to Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup third round, but Leeds’ two amateur teams missed their chance to face Super League opposition.

Hunslet RLFC comfortably avoided an upset in their first game since winning promotion to the Betfred Championship, overpowering National Conference Premier Division hosts Lock Lane 50-10. Three tries in the opening 15 minutes ensured Hunslet were never in any serious danger and the game was decided before half-time, when they led 26-0.

Castleford side Lock Lane scored first after the break, but it was largely one-way traffic until the hosts registered their second try in the closing moments. Half-back Matty Beharrell scored 22 of Hunslet’s points, though a brace of tries and seven conversions. Mackenzie Scurr and Australian debutant Lachie Hanneghan both crossed twice and other try scorers were Noah Booth, Ethan Wood and Jimmy Watson.

Connor Wilson had a big game for Lock Lane, scoring their opening try - which Nathan Fozzard converted - and putting Brandon Worsley in for the second.

Matty Beharrell scores for Hunslet RLFC is their Challenge Cup win at Lock Lane. Picture by John Victor.

Hunslet coach Dean Muir felt it was a job well done. He said: “For the first 60 minutes we were really professional, we looked fast and sharp and showed some good skills. Some boys who hadn’t played for a long time got through good minutes and we did some good stuff, so I was happy with that.

“The whole game went a bit flat [in the final quarter]. We’ve spoken about maintaining our standards no matter what and I thought we dropped off towards the back end. We know that’s not good enough, but it’s something we can fix. For a first hit-out, I am quite happy.”

Of the prospects of facing Giants at South Leeds Stadium in two weeks’ time, Muir said: “It’s similar to the Championship, everyone has written us off. We will focus on ourselves and what we do, each individual will do their job and we’ll go out there and see what happens.”

Coach Dean Muir issues instructions during Hunslet RLFC's Challenge Cup win at Lock Lane. Picture by John Victor.

Conference champions Hunslet ARLFC bowed out 24-18 at home to West Hull, who will face St Helens in round three. Will Cohen and Nathan Smith each scored two tries for the south Leeds side and Jordan Gale landed one conversion.

Oulton Raiders’ hopes of a third round tie against Hull FC were crushed as they lost 22-2 at York Acorn. League One Dewsbury Rams were 50-6 victors in their derby against Conference neighbours Dewsbury Moor, played at Batley’s Mount Pleasant, while Featherstone Rovers thrashed Waterhead 88-10.