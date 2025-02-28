Derbies between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are always big games, but a personal rivalry will add spice to Sunday’s encounter at AMT Headingley.

Papua New Guinean second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken - who has been a shining light in Tigers’ tough start to the season - played at Norths Devils last year alongside Rhinos prop Cooper Jenkins. The two led the Brisbane club’s pack as they won the Queensland Cup title and went on to be crowned State champions.

The pair are good mates off the field and Simbiken admitted this weekend’s match will be a battle for bragging rights. Simbiken was Jenkins’ guest when Leeds beat Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and the former teammates went to Italy together for a new year’s break.

Castleford Tigers' Jeremiah Simbiken is tackled by Jez Litten and Dean Hadley during the golden-point extra-time loss to Hull KR two weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post after Simbiken joined Tigers, Jenkins confirmed: “I played with him all last year and he’s a great player, he will kill it over here. We are good mates, he is a tough player and a good player.”

Simbiken holds a similarly high opinion of his teammate turned rival. Jenkins made his Super League debut when Rhinos won 32-6 at Salford Red Devils last weekend and Simbiken insisted: “He is going to bring a lot of impact, He is a big, strong boy and he is a strong defender as well.

“He will definitely go good and I’m definitely looking forward to [playing against him]. I shared a field with Cooper and playing against him will be different, but we will both have the same goal - to get one over each other. It will be good to play against him.”

Both players are keen to gain experience at the top level in Europe and potentially earn an NRL contract in the future. Simbiken said: “I want to be consistent and play my best footy and see where that goes for me. The goal is definitely the NRL, but I am enjoying being here. I am settling in well, it is a bit cold - different to Queensland - but that doesn’t affect the way you play. Footy is footy, so you just get on with it.”