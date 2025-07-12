'Consistency' plea as Castleford Tigers' main improvement area highlighted ahead of Salford Red Devils

Fletcher Rooney could return from injury for Castleford Tigers at Salford Red Devils on Sunday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers will begin with a ‘clean slate’ when they visit Salford Red Devils at the end of a tough week.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester insisted: “I think our effort levels need to be a lot higher than they were against Huddersfield. We lacked any real intent and desire in the first 15-20 minutes. Huddersfield did a good job on us, but we have got to find some consistency - with our team selection and some performances. We had a disappointing loss against Hull KR a week after we felt we had put in a really good performance against Wigan, but then we just fell off a cliff against Huddersfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Horne remains suspended, but Cain Robb is set to feature against Salford after being recalled from his loan spell with them. Fletcher Rooney and Jeremiah Simbiken are back in contention following injury and Chester said: “We are able to freshen up a little bit. We said when we addressed the players, it is pretty much a clean slate for everybody. If you can impress in training you have got an opportunity of playing on a weekend.”