Castleford Tigers sack Danny McGuire: Leeds Rhinos legend axed as club seek 'change of direction'

Castleford Tigers have axed coach Danny McGuire after just 18 games in charge.

The Leeds Rhinos legend’s departure was confirmed in a statement on social media this evening (Tuesday). Director of rugby Chris Chester - a former Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity boss - has been appointed interim-coach.

Tigers revealed the decision following a board meeting today. In the club statement, Tigers chairman Martin Jepson said: “It has been a challenging season, but in particular, the result and performance in last week’s game against Huddersfield were hugely disappointing for me and everybody involved with the club.

“The board felt that a change of direction was therefore needed. I would like to put on record my thanks to Danny for his hard work at the club over the past two years, both as an assistant and head coach and I wish him well in the future.”

McGuire joined Castleford as assistant-coach ahead of the 2024 season, having held a similar role with Hull KR. He took over from Craig Lingard in October, 2025, on a three-year contract. Tigers were knocked out of the Challenge Cup at Championship side Bradford Bulls in his first game as coach and are third from bottom in Betfred Super League, having won only five of their 17 games so far.

There were signs of improvement in recent games - following several experienced signings - and Tigers pushed Wigan Warriors all the way before going down to a last-gasp 26-20 defeat in round 16. Tigers, though, have acted after a 30-12 home loss to second-bottom Huddersfield last Thursday.

Chester will be the sixth man to coach Tigers since Daryl Powell left the club four years ago, following Lee Radford (2022-23), Andy Last (2023), Danny Ward (2023) and Lingard (2024).

Chester coached Hull KR to Wembley a decade ago and was in charge of Wakefield from 2016-21. Leigh were promoted to Super League and won the Challenge Cup during his spell as director of rugby there. He joined Tigers two months ago.