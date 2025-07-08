Castleford Tigers news: verdict announced after Liam Horne appeals against 6-match ban
The suspension was imposed by a tribunal last week after Horne was charged by the RFL match review panel with grade E ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured’ in Castleford’s home loss to Wigan Warriors two weeks ago. This evening’s (Tuesday) operational rules panel rejected Horne’s appeal and the long ban will stand.
He was also fined and 36 penalty points were added to his disciplinary record, though that number will be halved once the ban has been completed. Horne missed last Thursday’s home defeat by Huddersfield Giants and will also sit out games against Salford Red Devils (away), Warrington Wolves (home), St Helens (away), Hull KR (away) and Leeds Rhinos (home). He will be back in contention for the trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, August 23.
There was better news for Joe Ofahenguae, of Leigh Leopards, who successfully appealed against a grade B charge of ‘late contact on passer’ during last week’s win against Wigan. The charge had carried three penalty points and a fine, which will now be removed from his record.
