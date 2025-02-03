A three-time Grand Final winner has revealed how he was on the verge of signing for Bradford Bulls, until a rugby league legend convinced him to join Leeds Rhinos.

Australian back-rower Brett Delaney went on to become a cult figure with Leeds, making 213 appearances during nine seasons in blue and amber. He played in 13 finals, winning the Challenge Cup twice and World Club Challenge on one occasion and, after planning to play in England for “a couple of years”, he is still here and not intending to leave.

Brett Delaney, left, celebrates with Danny McGuire as Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers in the 2014 Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Steve Riding.

The duo will be in charge for the first time in a competitive game when Tigers visit Bulls in the Betfred Challenge Cup third round on Sunday - and now Delaney has revealed how close he was to becoming a Bradford player before joining Leeds. At the time, in 2009, Bulls were one of the European game’s leading clubs and Rhinos’ biggest rivals.

Delaney began his playing career with Parramatta Eels before joining Gold Coast Titans on a four-year deal. He recalled: “My first two years at Gold Coast were really good, but in my last year I let myself down off the pitch. It was nothing serious, but I probably got caught up in the Gold Coast lifestyle too much.

“I sat down with my dad and my agent and said ‘get me overseas’. I just thought the best thing for me was to get out of Australia and a year or two in England would get me back to where I was, because I wasn’t playing the way I was the first two years. I was speaking to Bradford and nearly signed there, but then Danny Buderus rang me. Bedsy is a legend in Australia and he sold Leeds to me.”

Buderus, who was capped 24 times by Australia, spent three seasons with Leeds and was a Grand Final winner in his last game for the club, in 2011. Delaney admitted Bulls’ offer was better financially, but he recalled: “Leeds were coming off two Grand Final wins. I sat down with my dad and he said ‘money’s not everything, you play the game to win trophies’.

Brett Delaney seen playing for Leeds Rhinos against Widnes Vikings in 2018. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“That’s true - when I was in the NRL I played five years and only played semi-final football once. I moved to Leeds and it was the best thing I’ve done in my career - I am thankful Bedsy rang me and sold it to me.

“He told me how good it was and I had already met Magsy [McGuire] through Richie Mathers [a former Rhinos player who was at Gold Coast with Delaney]. Gary Hetherington sent me a contract and I told my agent ‘I’m not going to Bradford, I’ll take the Leeds deal’. It was the best decision I’ve done in rugby league and I made friends for life.”