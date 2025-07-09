Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson says his new board of directors can get the club “back to winning ways”

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Vause, who has been on the board since 2012, is promoted to vice-chairman, with former director of rugby operations Danny Wilson as chief executive. Martin Brown has joined the board and Phil Alexander becomes a non-executive member.

Alexander is interim chief executive of football’s National League and had previous spells as chief executive at Crystal Palace and Bristol City FC as well as serving on the FA council. A statement from Tigers – who are without a full-time coach after Danny McGuire was sacked this week – said Brown has “successfully operated at director and executive level for multimillion pound organisations for the past 16 years, where he is renowned for positively impacting underperforming businesses”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers have announced a new board of directors. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Brown added: “As a fan, this club has been a big part of my life for many years. To be asked to be part of the team is a great honour. I look forward to working with both the club, communities and the fans to help get this great club back to where it belongs.”

Jepson, whose takeover was completed earlier this year, said: “Steve and I are thrilled to welcome Martin and Phil to the board. Their collective expertise will play a key role in shaping the future of Castleford Tigers. Both individuals bring a proven track record of business transformation and leadership.

“This board of directors are the right individuals to transform and lead the club back to winning ways both on and off the playing field. In support of this, our club vision and targets and objectives will be published and briefed over the coming weeks.”