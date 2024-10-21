Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former coach Craig Lingard says there are no hard feelings after his shock exit from Castleford Tigers.

Tigers today (Monday) announced they had “parted company” with the former Keighley Cougars and Batley Bulldogs boss, just a year and four days after he was appointed. It is the first significant decision made since director Martin Jepson agreed terms to take over the ownership of the club last Thursday.

In a club statement, Jepson described Lingard as “a really decent guy”, but stressed: “I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room.” And speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post just minutes after his exit was announced, Lingard insisted: “He has bought the club and he can do with it what he sees fit.”

He said: “He has put money into the club and he has got to move it forward the way he thinks is best. I don’t take it personally in any way, shape or form.

There's no bitterness from Craig Lingard following his Castleford Tigers exit. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Professional sport is a ruthless business. The same thing happened to me when I was at Keighley; when new owners came in they wanted to move in a new direction and bring their own people in. It’s not the first time it has happened and I’m sure I won’t be the last coach it happens to.

“I think having it happen to me previously means I can deal with it and process it a lot better this time around. I am quite pragmatic in that respect, that it’s a business decision and if a new owner wants to bring in his own people, he is quite entitled to do that.”

During his time at Batley Lingard was rated as one of the lower divisions’ most impressive coaches, leading Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final in 2022 and a Wembley appearance in the following season’s 1895 Cup. Of his future plans, he confirmed: “I am open to conversations.

Craig Lingard celebrates a victory at Hull FC in August, which proved to be his last win at Castleford Tigers coach. Picture by John Victor.

“I am not desperate to jump into a job, but I am more than happy to speak to people. If there’s anything out there that interests me, I’ll have those conversations and take it from there, but I don’t want to just walk into the first thing somebody offers me.

“I am not desperate to return straight back in. If it means it goes a bit further down the line and new opportunities arise, I’ll find a different area to work in. In rugby there’s only so many head-coach’s or assistant-coach’s jobs out there, so your options are a little bit limited.”

Tigers’ playing budget was cut this year as the club focused on off-field improvements in a bid to secure enough points for a Betfred Super League place under the new IMG rating system. They were widely tipped to finish 11th in 2024, above only promoted London Broncos, but Lingard - who joined them as an assistant-coach the previous season - exceeded expectations by guiding them to 10th place, nine points clear of the wooden spoon.

Though their largely inexperienced squad gained three more points than in 2023, when they were second from bottom, the campaign ended in disappointing fashion with eight defeats from their last nine fixtures. In his statement, Jepson stressed the change of team boss “wasn’t an easy decision”.

Former Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own. The search for a new head-coach is under way and we hope to make an announcement soon.”

Former Leeds Rhinos star Danny McGuire, who was one of Lingard’s assistants, is likely to be linked with the role. Other contenders could include former Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson and Mark Applegarth, who is in charge at York Knights.