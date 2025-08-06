Castleford Tigers news: new coach timescale confirmed as half-back heads to Hull KR & star faces long layoff

Castleford Tigers’ new head-coach could be unveiled next week.

Director of rugby Chris Chester today confirmed he has drawn up a four-man shortlist and has “an idea” of who he’d like to take over following previous boss Danny McGuire’s sacking last month. Chester, who has been filling in as interim-coach, also revealed one of the Tigers’ first team squad is heading out on loan to a Betfred Super League rival, while another is facing a long injury layoff.

Of the coaching situation, Chester said: “We are a little bit further down the line than where we were last week. I’m juggling two jobs here, but I’ve had initial discussions with the people we’ve identified and those discussions will be ongoing through the weekend.

“It [an appointment] will hopefully be at the start of next week. I wanted to get something done before our board meeting this Friday, but it's hard at the minute with timeframes and coaching. We said we would take our time and it has taken a little bit more time, to be honest. It has got to be right - and we’ll make sure it is right.”

Castleford Tigers' Rowan Milnes is returning to his former club Hull KR on loan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Chester started with an initial list of six contenders. “I’ve got an idea who is the right fit for this club in 2026,” he added. “There have been a lot of very good candidates and I’m really excited about the people who have applied and the four we’ve spoken to.

“The plan is to get from four to two. I’ve just got to make sure it’s the right guy for the Castleford Tigers. I’ve said many, many times, it’s the biggest signing I’ll make at this club.”

Castleford Tigers interim-coach/director of rugby Chris Chester. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I think initially he is going to go on a two-week loan,” Chester confirmed. “With him being off-contract at the end of the season, his opportunities here are limited. We are well under way with our recruitment for 2026 and there’s a few halves we are looking at and we know we need to strengthen. I think it’s a good opportunity for Rowan to get some game time.”

Centre/full-back Zac Cini was undergoing surgery today (Wednesday) after suffering “several facial fractures” during last week’s defeat at St Helens. Chester confirmed: “We are probably looking at about a four-week timescale. They are going to put a plate in there.

“It is disappointing for Zac, he has probably been our most consistent player this year. It was a bit of friendly fire, an elbow from Sam Wood, but we are hopeful we see him at the back end of the season.”