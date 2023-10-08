Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Castleford Tigers sign half-back Rowan Milnes from Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Rowan Milnes from Betfred Super League rivals Hull KR.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Oct 2023, 19:25 BST
The 24-year-old made 49 appearances for the Robins - including this year’s Challenge Cup final - and has had loan spells with Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity.

He will begin a two-year contract in pre-season and insisted he “can’t wait to get started”. He said: “I’m delighted, I’ve played there a few times and the fans are just so passionate, so I’m looking forward to them cheering me on this time.”

Milnes, a product of Bulls’ academy, has swapped a team who featured at Wembley this year and reached the Betfred Super League semi-finals for one which only narrowly avoided relegation.

New Tigers signing Rowan Milnes was a Wembley runner-up this year with Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
New Tigers signing Rowan Milnes was a Wembley runner-up this year with Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
But he stressed: “It is a big club and hopefully we can turn it around next year with a good crop of young players coming. I’m excited to meet the boys and the fans.”

Of what he will contribute to Tigers’ new-look side, Milnes added: “I bring a lot of organisational skills and I can help lead the boys around the park.

“I back my kicking game and I’m a play-maker, so hopefully I can help the boys around into some good positions.

New Tigers signing Rowan Milnes in action for Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“There are some exciting players I’m looking forward to meeting [and] I already know a few of the boys, like Will Tate from Hull KR and Alex Mellor from my Bradford days. I’m excited, it’s a fresh start.”

