Castleford Tigers sign half-back Rowan Milnes from Hull KR
The 24-year-old made 49 appearances for the Robins - including this year’s Challenge Cup final - and has had loan spells with Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity.
He will begin a two-year contract in pre-season and insisted he “can’t wait to get started”. He said: “I’m delighted, I’ve played there a few times and the fans are just so passionate, so I’m looking forward to them cheering me on this time.”
Milnes, a product of Bulls’ academy, has swapped a team who featured at Wembley this year and reached the Betfred Super League semi-finals for one which only narrowly avoided relegation.
But he stressed: “It is a big club and hopefully we can turn it around next year with a good crop of young players coming. I’m excited to meet the boys and the fans.”
Of what he will contribute to Tigers’ new-look side, Milnes added: “I bring a lot of organisational skills and I can help lead the boys around the park.
“I back my kicking game and I’m a play-maker, so hopefully I can help the boys around into some good positions.
“There are some exciting players I’m looking forward to meeting [and] I already know a few of the boys, like Will Tate from Hull KR and Alex Mellor from my Bradford days. I’m excited, it’s a fresh start.”