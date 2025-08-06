How to watch Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos plus Wakefield Trinity v St Helens & Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
After two defeats in their last three games, another loss would virtually end Rhinos’ hopes of catching third-placed Leigh, but they will be back in the hunt - and return to the top-four, for 24 hours at least - if they win. Coach Brad Arthur’s side are still without injured props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tm Holroyd and winger Alfie Edgell has joined the casualty list, but fit-again Morgan Gannon is set to return and new signing Chris Hankinson could make his debut.
The game has been chosen as one of Sky TV’s exclusive picks for Betfred Super League round 21, which means a full 30-minute build-up to kick off on two of the broadcaster’s main channels.
The following evening the side currently sixth, Wakefield Trinity, play host to fourth-placed St Helens, while third-bottom Castleford Tigers visit table-topping Hull KR on Saturday. Both matches will be shown live via the Sky Sports+ red button and on the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch all this weekend’s Super League action, with channel/livestream details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.
Thursday, August 7: Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel and Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.
Friday, August 8: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.
Saturday, August 9: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, August 10: Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.
