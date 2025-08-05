Refs named for Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity v St Helens & Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
Jack Smith will be the man in the middle at Leigh Sports Village, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. It is the seventh time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season. Kendall has been in charge of five Leeds matches in 2025, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have both done three, Aaron Moore two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.
Rhinos are fifth in Betfred Super League, three points behind third placed Leigh. Liam Moore will referee Wakefield Trinity’s sixth versus fourth clash against visitors St Helens on Friday, with Grant on video duty. Grant will be in charge the following afternoon when Castleford Tigers visit Hull KR, assisted by Rush as the video official.
Appointments for Betfred Super League round 21 are: Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Wakefield Trinity v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant); Hull KR v Castleford Tigers - Tom Grant (video, Liam Rush); Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons - Aaron Moore (video, Marcus Griffiths); Hull FC v Salford Red Devils - Liam Rush (video, Liam Moore).
