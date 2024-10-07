Castleford Tigers confirm 9 player departures including ex-Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity ace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the departure of nine players following the 2024 season, including half-back Jacob Miller.

The Australian, signed from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign, has been released from the final year of his contract, along with former Man of Steel Paul McShane, who is retiring from full-time rugby league.

Lebanon international second-rower Elie El-Zakhem, Papua New Guinea forward Nixon Putt and another pack man Daniel Hindmarsh are all leaving midway through a two-year deal, while back-rowers Brad Martin and Luis Johnson are now out of contract. Centre Corey Hall, who was loan loan from Hull KR, will join Wakefield next term.

The other player leaving is prop Samy Kibula who signed for Tigers from Batley Bulldogs this year on a one-season deal. Castleford’s director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We’ve got a turnover of nine players [which] happens at the end of every season with us and other clubs.

“Like everyone, we’re trying to improve and move forwards as a club. Some of these players have had some great games for Castleford, so we want to thank them personally for everything they’ve done for Castleford Tigers on and off the field and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours, whether that being retirement or moving to another club.”

Wilson revealed Tigers have “a couple” of signings confirmed which will be announced “in the coming weeks”. He added: “We have an exciting couple of months ahead as we continue to look into the market.”