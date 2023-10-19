Samy Kibula (middle) in action for Batley during this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Prop Samy Kibula has joined Tigers on a one-year contract, with an option for another 12 months. He will link up with 2023 Batley teammates Josh Hodson and Luke Hooley and the clubs are now considering entering a dual-registration agreement.

Kibula, 24, played once in Betfred Super League for Wigan Warriors and twice with Warrington Wolves. He also spent time at Swinton Lions, London Skolars, Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder - where he was hampered by injury - and Bradford Bulls before joining Batley this year.

“I’m very excited,” he said of his latest move. “It has been a tough two years for me since my injury at Newcastle, but my aim was always to get back to full-time rugby. It has come sooner than I thought so I’m really happy and pleased. I can’t wait to get started.”

Samy Kibula, then of Warrington, is tackled by Salford's Pauli Pauli during a Super League match in 2020. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

Kibula admitted working with Lingard was a major attraction. He added: “I had a really good year with him last season. We got on really well and he trusted me. He brought the best rugby out in me so I’m buzzing to have another year under him.”

Describing what he will bring to Tigers,’ squad, Kibula said: “I’m a tough middle. I bring big carries and tackles. I’ve got some good skills, like offloads and things, so I’ll be here to entertain the fans, that’s my aim.

“I’ve always wanted to be back in a full time environment since I left Warrington. Last year was a really good year for me, this is now an exciting time and I have to knuckle down and prepare for the first game to give myself the opportunity to be in the team.”

New Tigers boss Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com .

Lingard welcomed Kibula’s arrival, noting: “He’s a big unit, he has got a strong carry in him and he can play as well for a big man. He can play away from the line and has a good offload in his repertoire. He has got a lot of development to come.