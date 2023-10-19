Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Castleford Tigers sign ex-Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves forward Samy Kibula

New Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard has made his first signing, from his previous club Batley Bulldogs.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Samy Kibula (middle) in action for Batley during this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.Samy Kibula (middle) in action for Batley during this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.
Samy Kibula (middle) in action for Batley during this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Prop Samy Kibula has joined Tigers on a one-year contract, with an option for another 12 months. He will link up with 2023 Batley teammates Josh Hodson and Luke Hooley and the clubs are now considering entering a dual-registration agreement.

Kibula, 24, played once in Betfred Super League for Wigan Warriors and twice with Warrington Wolves. He also spent time at Swinton Lions, London Skolars, Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder - where he was hampered by injury - and Bradford Bulls before joining Batley this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m very excited,” he said of his latest move. “It has been a tough two years for me since my injury at Newcastle, but my aim was always to get back to full-time rugby. It has come sooner than I thought so I’m really happy and pleased. I can’t wait to get started.”

Most Popular
Samy Kibula, then of Warrington, is tackled by Salford's Pauli Pauli during a Super League match in 2020. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.Samy Kibula, then of Warrington, is tackled by Salford's Pauli Pauli during a Super League match in 2020. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.
Samy Kibula, then of Warrington, is tackled by Salford's Pauli Pauli during a Super League match in 2020. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

Kibula admitted working with Lingard was a major attraction. He added: “I had a really good year with him last season. We got on really well and he trusted me. He brought the best rugby out in me so I’m buzzing to have another year under him.”

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire joins Castleford Tigers as Craig Li...

Describing what he will bring to Tigers,’ squad, Kibula said: “I’m a tough middle. I bring big carries and tackles. I’ve got some good skills, like offloads and things, so I’ll be here to entertain the fans, that’s my aim.

“I’ve always wanted to be back in a full time environment since I left Warrington. Last year was a really good year for me, this is now an exciting time and I have to knuckle down and prepare for the first game to give myself the opportunity to be in the team.”

New Tigers boss Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com .New Tigers boss Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com .
New Tigers boss Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com .
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lingard welcomed Kibula’s arrival, noting: “He’s a big unit, he has got a strong carry in him and he can play as well for a big man. He can play away from the line and has a good offload in his repertoire. He has got a lot of development to come.

“He burst onto the scene a few years ago at Wigan and people expected big things from him. He has had a few seasons in the Championship and last season he really developed at Batley and turned out to be a standout player there. The potential he has got, he could be a really good pick up for us.”

Related topics:CRAIG LINGARDBatley BulldogsWarrington WolvesCastleford TigersBatleyNewcastle ThunderBradford Bulls