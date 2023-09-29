Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Castleford Tigers confirm signing of World Cup forward

Castleford Tigers’ latest signing says his move to England is a “dream come true”.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:11 BST
New Tigers signing Nixon Putt in action for Papua New Guinea against Cook Islands at last year's World Cup. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
New Tigers signing Nixon Putt in action for Papua New Guinea against Cook Islands at last year's World Cup. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Second-rower Nixon Putt will join Tigers in pre-season from Queensland Cup side Central Queensland Capras.

The 27-year-old featured for Papua New Guinea at last year’s World Cup, scoring two tries during a man of the match performance in a win over Wales.

“I’m really excited because it's like my dream come true,” Putt - who was born in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea and has also played for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup - said.

New Tigers signing Nixon Putt on the ball for Papua New Guinea against Tonga at last yerar's World Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com.
New Tigers signing Nixon Putt on the ball for Papua New Guinea against Tonga at last yerar's World Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com.
“I’m looking forward to facing a new challenge and meeting new people. It’s going to be good to go and see a different side of the world.

“It’s good for my partner and my baby to come over too, it’ll be a big family move and we can’t wait.”

Of what role he’ll play for Castleford, Putt revealed: “I think second-row is the best position I’ve played in for the past five years.

“Sometimes in the game, if the centre gets injured, I can be pushed to centre, but I prefer second-row.

“I just go and do my job as a second-row, be the best teammate and the best on the field for myself, the fans and everyone.”

