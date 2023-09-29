Castleford Tigers confirm signing of World Cup forward
Second-rower Nixon Putt will join Tigers in pre-season from Queensland Cup side Central Queensland Capras.
The 27-year-old featured for Papua New Guinea at last year’s World Cup, scoring two tries during a man of the match performance in a win over Wales.
“I’m really excited because it's like my dream come true,” Putt - who was born in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea and has also played for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup - said.
“I’m looking forward to facing a new challenge and meeting new people. It’s going to be good to go and see a different side of the world.
“It’s good for my partner and my baby to come over too, it’ll be a big family move and we can’t wait.”
Of what role he’ll play for Castleford, Putt revealed: “I think second-row is the best position I’ve played in for the past five years.
“Sometimes in the game, if the centre gets injured, I can be pushed to centre, but I prefer second-row.
“I just go and do my job as a second-row, be the best teammate and the best on the field for myself, the fans and everyone.”