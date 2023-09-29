Castleford Tigers’ latest signing says his move to England is a “dream come true”.

New Tigers signing Nixon Putt in action for Papua New Guinea against Cook Islands at last year's World Cup. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Second-rower Nixon Putt will join Tigers in pre-season from Queensland Cup side Central Queensland Capras.

The 27-year-old featured for Papua New Guinea at last year’s World Cup, scoring two tries during a man of the match performance in a win over Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really excited because it's like my dream come true,” Putt - who was born in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea and has also played for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup - said.

New Tigers signing Nixon Putt on the ball for Papua New Guinea against Tonga at last yerar's World Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com.

“I’m looking forward to facing a new challenge and meeting new people. It’s going to be good to go and see a different side of the world.

“It’s good for my partner and my baby to come over too, it’ll be a big family move and we can’t wait.”

Of what role he’ll play for Castleford, Putt revealed: “I think second-row is the best position I’ve played in for the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes in the game, if the centre gets injured, I can be pushed to centre, but I prefer second-row.