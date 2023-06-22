Aidan Sezer has missed two games since being hurt early in Rhinos' defeat to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sezer has missed Rhinos’ past two games - defeats to Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity - after suffering hamstring damage in the opening five minutes of the one-point loss to St Helens last month.

“I’ve been training really well,” Sezer – who in in Friday’s 21-man squad – said. “I’ve been helped by the medical staff to fast track the injury from a few weeks ago and I am feeling confident.”

The Saints game was Sezer’s 12th appearance of a season which has been disrupted by injuries in recent months.

Aidan Sezer applauds Rhinos' fans after the win over Huddersfield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He admitted: “It has been frustrating for the last six weeks or so. Against Hull FC at home I had a head knock and came off at half-time, then I played Leigh and came off at half-time.

“I had a couple of weeks off, came back against Wigan in the Challenge Cup and got through that, but then I did my hamstring in the next game against Saints, in the first few minutes.

“It has been a disruptive period, but hopefully it is all behind me. I have been working hard with our physios and medical staff to get my body strong in the areas I need to be and hopefully I can have a good run to the end of the year.”

Sezer confirmed the recent setback was not connected to his previous injury. He said: “At Leigh I had a massive contusion, I had to get my leg drained and against Saints it was my hamstring.

Aidan Sezer in action for Rhinos against Warrington. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Hopefully it is all behind me now. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but when you get a few in succession and you’re in a period when the team needs you, it gets frustrating, but hopefully now I can stay injury-free.”

The setback at Leigh began a run of six defeats in seven games, the past couple being against Betfred Super League’s bottom two.

The team’s disappointing results have made being injured harder, Sezer admitted. He noted: “It is frustrating for everyone. We have had a big casualty ward the last few weeks and it’s not ideal, but I still think we had the team to get results.

“We are just trying to improve and put that behind us and use it for motivation to get better and start knocking off a few wins.”

Giants, where Sezer spent two seasons before joining Leeds last year, are third from bottom and the half-back observed: “They are in a similar situation and they’ll be hungry for a win as well.

“Every game is big, every opposition comes with their own difficulties and we know we need to turn up on Friday and turn it around.”

Though the past two performances have been poor, Sezer remains confident Rhinos can get back on track, starting this week.

“For sure,” he said. “I think we have to start playing a bit more high percentage footy doing the tough stuff right and that always sets a platform to win games.

“I believe we’ve got the talent in our squad to win games; we beat ourselves and it doesn’t help.”

In victories at St Helens, Wigan Warriors and against Catalans Dragons, Rhinos have shown what they are capable of.

Sezer stressed: “That’s the challenge in professional sport, being consistent and doing the minute, but I think essential, things right to win games.

“When you are playing at professional level it comes back to bite you if you don’t do that. Hopefully we’ve learned from it, there’s still a big chunk of the year to play and it starts on Friday at Headingley.”

Sezer is out of contract at the end of this season and a decision on his future has yet to be announced, by either club or player.

Reflecting on his situation, he said: “From my end, I am not in any rush. I have been over here four years now and whatever happens, I guess my rugby takes control of that.

“I have been fortunate to play the game for a long time and I know how these situations pan out.

“It’s not something I am seeking, I just want to play rugby and see where it ends up. Being over with my partner as well, we’ve been away from home a long time and always put rugby league first.