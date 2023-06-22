Rhinos have not played since a disastrous 24-14 defeat at bottom club Wakefield Trinity on June 11, which was the sixth loss in their last seven games.

It was also Leeds’ second successive reverse to a bottom-two team, following the 26-24 Magic Weekend setback against Castleford Tigers and their hopes of a top-six finish in Betfred Super League are hanging by a thread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giants are third from the foot of the table, two places and a couple of points behind Rhinos and Smith accepts Friday’s clash is one neither can afford to lose.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is huge,” he said: “It is massive for both teams, we are both in a similar position. We expect Hudderfield to be very hungry and it is a mini-Grand Final for both of us, I think. It is a pivotal game for the season.”

Leeds won 18-17 at Headingley two months ago in the latest in a series of tight clashes between the sides.

Seven out of the last eight have been decided by a converted try or less. In that spell there has been one draw - after extra-time - and the teams were separated by a single point four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been involved in pretty much all close games this season,” Smith said. “Obviously the track record with Huddersfield is there, but this one is its own game.

Rhinos celebrate their one-point win over Huddersfield in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It is a big one, a big opportunity for both clubs. Huddersfield are a strong team with a great roster and they know what they are trying to accomplish. It is going to be a big battle and I’d expect it to be a good, hard-fought game.”

Rhinos have had almost two weeks to get ready and Smith reckons the break will stand them in good stead.

He insisted: “It has been good to get some extended practice time in and highlight some areas we need to improve on, freshen up and get some work done - some technical and tactical things as well. It has been a really productive preparation.”

Rhyse Martin scores for Rhinos in their 18-17 win over Giants two months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat at Trinity, who had lost their previous 16 games this year, was arguably Rhinos’ most humiliating result in Super League era and Smith admitted: “Some players are going to carry that for a bit.

“As coaches you carry a lot of the losses through your career and you learn to deal with them, but you don’t fully forget them.

“But last week’s game is its own thing, form isn’t going to count for anything on Friday. We have had good preparation, there’s been good energy and we’ve been competing hard in training.

“We have got to bring that and be better for longer. You need to be good to win in Super League, there’s not many times you can be below good and get a good result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad