Visitors Huddersfield Giants were tipped by many pundits for a big season, but have so far under-performed.

Opponents Leeds Rhinos, Grand Finalists in 2022, are on a run of six defeats from their last seven matches and desperately need to halt that slump. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 16

Giants' Chris McQueen is tackled by Blake Austin during Leeds' win at Headingley two months ago. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Venue: Headingley

Date: Friday, June 23.

Time: 8pm.

James Bentley, Justin Sangare and Cameron Smith celebrate after the latter's try against Huddersfield in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Giants star man: Former England forward Chris McQueen is the reigning Lance Todd Trophy winner and leader of Huddersfield’s pack. The second-rower enjoys scoring against Leeds and bagged a brace of tries in Rhinos’ narrow win at Easter.

Key battle: Veteran Giants prop Chris Hill, 35, has been playing at the top of the English game for more than a decade and is one of Super League’s most respected props. At 24, Leeds’ Mikolaj Oledzki is the new generation and making his mark against someone of Hill’s quality and experience will prove he is ready to take over the mantle.

Previous meeting: April 9, 2023. Betfred Super League round eight. Rhinos 18 (Tries Handley, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Goal Martin), Huddersfield 17 (Tries McQueen 2, McGillvary. Goals Connor 2. Drop goal Connor).

Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki gets to grips with Huddersfield prop Chris Hill during last season's draw at Headingley. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.