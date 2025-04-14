Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of this year’s three Ashes rugby league Tests between England and Australia have sold out, six months in advance.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby League Commercial said remaining tickets for the second match of the ABK Beer series, at Everton FC’s new stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, November 1, were snapped up within an hour of going on general sale this morning (Monday).

The third Test, at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley a week later, sold out during the priority window. Tickets remain available in all price categories for the series opener at Wembley on Saturday, October 25. Hospitality is sold out for Headingley, but a limited number of places remain for Everton and Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium in Liverpool, seen during a test event between Everton under-18s and the Wigan Athletic under-18s, will host a full house for this year's second Ashes Test. Picture by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “The excitement around the return of the rugby league Ashes has been building for months and to have already sold out two of the three matches is a huge boost to the sport. The second Test at the new Everton Stadium will have an attendance of more than 50,000, which will be the biggest for an Ashes Test since 1994.

“We’re excited about the prospect of taking the first non-football event to such a superb new stadium and also about taking an Ashes Test to Headingley for the first time since 1982 – in each case in front of a full house. We’re equally pleased with the speed at which tickets are selling for the first Test at Wembley.

“Mal Meninga [the Kangaroos’ coach] and his Australia team are excited by the prospect of playing at Wembley, but we want [coach] Shaun Wane and his England team to have the support of a packed and passionate crowd for the first Ashes Test in this country since 2003. With more than six months to go, we are well on course for that.”