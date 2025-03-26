Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley will stage a Test between England and Australia this autumn after dates and venues for the rugby league Ashes were finally confirmed.

The three-match series will kick off at Wembley and then visit Everton FC’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, in Liverpool,before closing in Leeds. The ABK Beer Ashes Series will be played on consecutive Saturday afternoons - October 25, November 1 and November 8 - all kicking off at 2.30pm and shown live on BBC One.

November’s showdown will be the 13th rugby league Ashes Test at Headingley and the first for 43 years. The first nine resulted in home wins, stretching from 1921 to 1967, but the Kangaroos have won the last three, most recently completing a 3-0 series whitewash in 1982.

Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley will stage an Ashes Test this autumn. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rugby League Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones said: “This is the news we’ve all been waiting for. We welcome back [coach] Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos to England for an Ashes series and we have three fantastic venues which will showcase the very best of international rugby league. “After 22 years this is rivalry reignited that will have a truly national resonance as England look to regain the rugby league Ashes.”

Australia rugby league chairman Peter V’landys added: “We are proud to revive one of the great rugby league traditions with the first Ashes series and Kangaroo Tour of England in 22 years. Kangaroo Tours are an iconic part of rugby league folklore and have always delivered thrilling contests. The current generation of Kangaroos players have never experienced the magic of a Kangaroo Tour and I’m delighted that they will have a chance to cement their own legacy alongside the greats of the past.”

Ticket information: fans can pre-register here for access to the Ashes priority window, which will go live at noon on Wednesday, April 2. From 9 am Monday, March 31, emails will be sent to a select group of supporters who have previously purchased England tickets, giving them 48 hours to secure their place at this year’s series. Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Monday, April 14.