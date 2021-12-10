FINAL COUNTDOWN: Leeds Knights and Swindon Wildcats will contest the Autumn Cup Final over two legs, the second being at Leeds on Thursday, December 23.

The first leg takes place on Friday down at Swindon’s Link Centre rink before the two sides settle the contest when they meet at Elland Road on Thursday, December 23.

As of last night, there were less than 500 tickets remaining for the Leeds encounter, the previous highest gate for the Knights being 1,267 at the 5-3 loss to Raiders on October 30.

Built by Planet Ice, the capacity of Elland Road rink is said to be around 2,200, including standing areas.

“I’m delighted with how ticket sales have gone,” said Nell. “Obviously getting to the final for us as a club is a big thing.

“We’d love it to be a sellout and that’s what the target still is. We’re expecting to get 1,900-2,000, so we are really pleased, with how it has gone so far.

“We’ve had a few big crowds so far, quite a few crowds over a 1,000 and the odd one at 1,100 and 1,200 so to get to 2,000 would be a big milestone.”

For Nell, it will be a particularly special final, given he still owns the Wildcats - although he handed over the day-to-day running of the club to player-coach/GM son Aaron when he bought the Knights franchise back in April.

Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell has seen crowds of over 1,200 at Elland Road already this season, but is hoping to break the 2,000 barrier for the second leg of the Autumn Cup Final against Swindon Wildcats on December 23. Picture: Steve Riding.