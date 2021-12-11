Leeds Knights: How new Government Covid guidelines will affect fans at Elland Road ice rink

Leeds Knights will face-off against Telford Tigers on Saturday,December 11 with all fans required to wear a face covering as part of new Government guidelines. Picture: James Hardisty.

The move has been made in order for the club and the Planet Ice-owned rink to remain within the latest government Covid-19 guidelines which have been ramped up in response to the growing threat posed by the omicron variant which is currently spreading quickly throughout the UK.

The safety measures were brought into force last night at rinks and various indoor sports venues and stadium througout the country and are set to last until further notice.

In a short statement released yesterday, the club said: “From December 10, the public and staff in public-facing areas are required to wear face coverings in indoor sports stadiums.

“At this time Covid passports are not required to attend a game.

“We kindly ask all fans to please respect others around you.”

Spectators are also being asked to not attend any games if they are displaying any Covid symptoms or if they have tested positive for Covid in the past 10 days.